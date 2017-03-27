Jagga Jasoos: Can You Spot Ranbir Kapoor In This Pic?

In the picture gone viral, Ranbir Kapoor features with fellow boy Scouts dressed in uniform. Can you spot the Jagga Jasoos actor in this pic?
Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of #JaggaJasoos yesterday! pic.twitter.com/ABAyTfZ8Q7? RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) March 26, 2017
Meanwhile, Ranbir has put on as many as 15 kilos to play Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. Pictures, in which Ranbir Kapoor looks like a younger version of Mr Dutt, were shared on the Internet some time ago:
"Working with Rajkumar Hirani is a treat and with Ranbir Kapoor, a double treat." - Paresh Rawal #Duttbiopicpic.twitter.com/mewY5pxykC? RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) March 25, 2017
Watch the trailer of Jagga Jasoos here:
#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film? anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 19, 2017
Since exams r pushed at most of the places
We r contemplating the delay
Only IF v get a better Date
But for now team is getting ready for 7th April.? anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 20, 2017
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen as a struggling musician in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After Jagga Jasoos, he will star in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir also has Dragon, a movie directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline.