Jagga Jasoos: Can You Spot Ranbir Kapoor In This Pic?

"Working with Rajkumar Hirani is a treat and with Ranbir Kapoor, a double treat." - Paresh Rawal #Duttbiopicpic.twitter.com/mewY5pxykC ? RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) March 25, 2017





#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film

Since exams r pushed at most of the places

We r contemplating the delay

Only IF v get a better Date ? anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 19, 2017

But for now team is getting ready for 7th April. ? anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 20, 2017

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy finishing the remaining portions of comedy-detective drama Jagga Jasoos . Meanwhile, social media keeps us updated with glimpses of the actor, dressed variously, on the Internet. A new picture of Ranbir, believed to be from the sets ofhave been shared on social media and is going viral. We have seen Ranbir as a school student as well as a sneaky spy and now, he appears dressed in the uniform of a boy Scout. In, Ranbir features as a spy, who is in search of his father. Katrina Kaif features as his goofy accomplice in the Anurag Basu-directed film.In the picture gone viral, Ranbir Kapoor features with fellow boy Scouts dressed in uniform. Can you spot theactor in this pic?Meanwhile, Ranbir has put on as many as 15 kilos to play Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. Pictures, in which Ranbir Kapoor looks like a younger version of Mr Dutt, were shared on the Internet some time ago:Watch the trailer ofhere:Meanwhile, there might be a change of schedule for, as informed by the director in a tweet. The release date ofmight be delayed to avoid coinciding with school examinations, tweeted Mr Basu. If the movie releases on April 7, it will be part of another clash with Amitabh Bachchan'sreleasing on that day.Ranbir Kapoor was last seen as a struggling musician in Karan Johar's. After, he will star in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir also has, a movie directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline.