Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif Shares On-Set Musings And Sunset Pic

Katrina Kaif stars as accomplice and friend to Ranbir Kapoor's character. However, somewhere mid-way though the film's trailer, Ranbir can be seen getting jelly legs when Katrina strikes a pose. The trailer of Jagga Jasoos reveals another interesting fact: Jagga Jasoos recreates a number of scenes from Ranbir's Barfi!, also directed by Anurag Basu.
Watch The Trailer Of Jagga Jasoos Here:
Ranbir Kapoor's much delayed and now upcoming Jagga Jasoos has been extensively shot in Darjeeling, parts of Morocco, Cape Town and South Africa. Ranbir and Katrina, who broke up earlier in 2016 after dating since their 2009, will collaborate for the third time. Ranbir Kapoor, 34, and Katrina Kaif, 33, are co-stars of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti.
Jagga Jasoos is scheduled to hit screens on April 7, 2017.