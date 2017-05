Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's New Poster Reveals Release Date

It's official ... new release date July 14th ! 2 days before my birthday , sorry had to get that in #JaggaJasoos @utvfilms @anuragsbasu @disneyindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 24, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

The release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's much awaited filmhas been finally confirmed. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, will hit the theatres on July 14. Actress Katrina Kaif shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram along with a new poster of the film. In the poster, Katrina and Ranbir can be seen sailing on a bamboo boat and all set for an adventure. "It's official. New release date July 14th! 2 days before my birthday, sorry had to get that in," wrote the 31-year-old actress. Check out the new poster ofhere:also stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor's debut as a producer.The first trailer ofwas released in December last year and was an instant hit on social media. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role a detective who is in search of his missing father. Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Basu . They have previously worked together in 2012 moviewill see Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen space for the third time. They earlier co-starred in films like(2009) and(2010).Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016 movie, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan . The film is slated to release in theatres on December 22.