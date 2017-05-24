Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's New Poster Reveals Release Date

Jagga Jasoos also stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor's debut as a producer.
The first trailer of Jagga Jasoos was released in December last year and was an instant hit on social media. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role a detective who is in search of his missing father.
Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Basu. They have previously worked together in 2012 movie Barfi!.
Jagga Jasoos will see Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen space for the third time. They earlier co-starred in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010).
Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 22.