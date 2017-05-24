Advertisement
Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's New Poster Reveals Release Date

The release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's much awaited film Jagga Jasoos has been finally confirmed. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, will hit the theatres on July 14

  | May 24, 2017 17:29 IST (New Delhi)
Jagga Jasoos

Poster of Ranbir and Katrina's film Jagga Jasoos (Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif)

Highlights

  • Katrina Kaif shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram
  • New poster of Jagga Jasoos was unveiled by the makers of the film
  • Jagga Jasoos also stars Adah Sharma in the lead role
The release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's much awaited film Jagga Jasoos has been finally confirmed. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, will hit the theatres on July 14. Actress Katrina Kaif shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram along with a new poster of the film. In the poster, Katrina and Ranbir can be seen sailing on a bamboo boat and all set for an adventure. "It's official. New release date July 14th! 2 days before my birthday, sorry had to get that in," wrote the 31-year-old actress. Check out the new poster of Jagga Jasoos here:
 


Jagga Jasoos also stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor's debut as a producer.

The first trailer of Jagga Jasoos was released in December last year and was an instant hit on social media. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role a detective who is in search of his missing father.

Jagga Jasoos marks Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Basu. They have previously worked together in 2012 movie Barfi!.

Jagga Jasoos will see Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen space for the third time. They earlier co-starred in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010).

Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 22.
 

 

