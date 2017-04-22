Javed Akhtar On Sonu Nigam's Azaan Row: 'Praying To God Shouldn't Disturb Anyone'

Meanwhile, actress Kanagna Ranaut also voiced her opinion on the controversy and said that though she 'loves the sound azaan, but Sonu Nigam's opinions should also be considered. "I'm speaking for myself. Be it any religious activity, be it any gurudwaras, temples or mosques I love them. But that's not to say what he is saying shouldn't be considered, that's his opinion and he should be respected for that. And that's the idea of bringing it on social media so that it can be discussed," she told PTI
Sonu Nigam, who described the use of loudspeakers as "gundagardi", opened a debate on Twitter. He was referred to as "anti-Muslim" while some called it a "publicity stunt."
A couple of days after the azaan row, a senior cleric in West Bengal, issued a fatwa against Sonu Nigam and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would shave his head. After which, Mr Nigam announced on Twitter that he would shave his head. "Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi," he tweeted.
(With agencies inputs)