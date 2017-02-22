Jhanvi, Khushi Kapoor Spotted With Dad At Airport. But Sridevi, Where?

Jhanvi and Khushi are often photographed with their glamorous mother, matching her in fabulous outfits of their own. Social media is fairly obsessed with all three Kapoors - Jhanvi, as the older of the sisters with (presumably) a more eventful life, trends often. This week, a video of her dancing with rumoured boyfriend Akshat Ranjan at a party went viral.
Khushi Kapoor has previously struggled with public scrutiny. In January last year, she posted an impassioned Instagram note addressed to body-shamers, writing "I don't care if you think my stomach pops out or if I don't fit into your idea of beautiful." She later deleted the post.
Few details of Jhanvi Kapoor's impending Bollywood debut are known other than the fact that it will be handled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Not even her father Boney Kapoor, a producer himself, seemed to know which film Jhanvi will be or has been cast in.