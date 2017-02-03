Jolly LLB 2 Ahmedabad Diaries: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi's Jolly Good Time

This is how Akshay and Huma wrapped their Ahmedabad trip:
A big thank you from Jolly and Pushpa for the love Ahmedabad See you at the movies #JollyLLB2OnFeb10pic.twitter.com/orgC9WmTyb? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2017
More pictures of the jolly good duo have been shared on social media. Huma was pretty in a printed maxi-dress while Akshay kept in simple in shirt and trousers.
PICS 4 : @Akshaykumar sir and @humasqureshi clicked yesterday in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/m7IgjCe6HU? Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) February 3, 2017
Snapshot: @akshaykumar sir & @humasqureshi snapped at Ahmedabad Airport few minutes ago.#JollyInAhmedabadpic.twitter.com/Kwyz1py11o? KHILADI GROUP (@AkshaySolapurFC) February 2, 2017
In the sequel to Jolly LLB, Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi, whose film was well-received when released. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Arshad said that he's happy for Akshay and that his team has done a "great job." "I am very happy for Akshay. I am sure he and the team have done a great job. He and I keep talking about it. In fact, I am even promoting the film in my own way. I am yet to watch it but I am really excited about its release," PTI quoted Arshad as saying.
Earlier this week, Akshay also addressed the Munna Bhai actor in an interview to PTI and said: "I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me; he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that Jolly LLB 2 also turns out to be a good film."
Actor Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role of a judge in Jolly LLB 2, which is scheduled for February 10.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Rajnikanth's 2.0 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Akshay will also star in Pad Man, which is Twinkle Khanna's first production under her new banner, Mrs Funnybones Movies. Huma Qureshi was last seen in Malayalam film White.