Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar Says He Doesn't Prepare For Any Role

The 49-year-old actor, who last featured as a naval officer in Rustom, will be seen next in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 2. Akshay plays a small-time lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra (aka Jolly), who wants to make a name in the field of criminal law. Jolly LLB 2's story revolves around a case in which Akshay and Annu Kapoor have a face-off in court. Akshay fights for good while Annu Kapoor, a corrupt but powerful lawyer tries hard to supress the case.
On his role in Jolly LLB 2, Akshay told IANS, "Everything was prepared. I just followed what my director said and made sure I excel. That's the only preparation I did."
Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Akshay posted a video of himself on social media, where he stated that he wants to start a website or mobile app to help the jawans financially. He urged the people to support the cause and added that this gesture of Indians will be the biggest mark of respect for the soldiers on the occasion of Republic Day.
Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017
Jolly LLB 2 also features Huma Qureshi, who plays Akshay's love interest Pusha Pandey. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 film Jolly LLB. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi. The film releases on February 10.
Apart from Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shankar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. He will also star in Pad Man.
(With inputs from IANS)