Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar Says He Doesn't Prepare For Any Role

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in Jolly LLB 2 said that he follows his director's instructions while shooting for a film

  | January 26, 2017 09:07 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2

In Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar features as a lawyer

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked in different genre of films in his career, said that he doesn't prepare for any role. The actor who is now prepping for the release of court room drama Jolly LLB 2 told press, as quoted by news agency IANS, "I don't prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director's preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don't act smart in front of my director."

The 49-year-old actor, who last featured as a naval officer in Rustom, will be seen next in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 2. Akshay plays a small-time lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra (aka Jolly), who wants to make a name in the field of criminal law. Jolly LLB 2's story revolves around a case in which Akshay and Annu Kapoor have a face-off in court. Akshay fights for good while Annu Kapoor, a corrupt but powerful lawyer tries hard to supress the case.

On his role in Jolly LLB 2, Akshay told IANS, "Everything was prepared. I just followed what my director said and made sure I excel. That's the only preparation I did."

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Akshay posted a video of himself on social media, where he stated that he wants to start a website or mobile app to help the jawans financially. He urged the people to support the cause and added that this gesture of Indians will be the biggest mark of respect for the soldiers on the occasion of Republic Day.
 

Jolly LLB 2 also features Huma Qureshi, who plays Akshay's love interest Pusha Pandey. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 film Jolly LLB. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi. The film releases on February 10.

Apart from Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shankar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. He will also star in Pad Man.

(With inputs from IANS)

