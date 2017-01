Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar Says He Doesn't Prepare For Any Role

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked in different genre of films in his career, said that he doesn't prepare for any role. The actor who is now prepping for the release of court room drama Jolly LLB 2 told press, as quoted by news agency IANS, "I don't prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director's preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don't act smart in front of my director."The 49-year-old actor, who last featured as a naval officer in, will be seen next in Subhash Kapoor's. Akshay plays a small-time lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra (aka Jolly), who wants to make a name in the field of criminal law.'s story revolves around a case in which Akshay and Annu Kapoor have a face-off in court. Akshay fights for good while Annu Kapoor, a corrupt but powerful lawyer tries hard to supress the case. On his role in Jolly LLB 2 , Akshay told IANS, "Everything was prepared. I just followed what my director said and made sure I excel. That's the only preparation I did."Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Akshay posted a video of himself on social media, where he stated that he wants to start a website or mobile app to help thefinancially. He urged the people to support the cause and added that this gesture of Indians will be the biggest mark of respect for the soldiers on the occasion of Republic Day.also features Huma Qureshi, who plays Akshay's love interest Pusha Pandey. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 film. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi. The film releases on February 10.Apart from, Akshay Kumar will be seen in, Shankar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. He will also star in Pad Man (With inputs from IANS)