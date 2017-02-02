Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Will Be In Court For Real

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the film's producer, said that Jolly LLB 2, which is releasing on February 10, has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification and the appointment of the panel by the Bombay High Court is not as per the law, reports PTI.
Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB, which featured Arshad Warsi in lead role. Of Arshad's contribution in the sequel, Akshay told news agency IANS: "I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me; he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that Jolly LLB 2 also turns out to be a good film."
Jolly LLB 2 focuses on a career altering case in the hands of an amateur advocate Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Jolly LLB 2 stars Annu Kapoor as the antagonist lawyer opposite Akshay while Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Sundendralal Tripathi.
