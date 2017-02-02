Advertisement
Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Will Be In Court For Real

Jolly LLB 2: Bombay High Court appointed a three-member committee to review the film following the allegations that the film mocked the legal and judicial system

  | February 02, 2017 13:04 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 releases on February 10

Actor Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is a few days away from release and recently the Bombay High Court appointed a three-member committee to review the film following the allegations that it has made the legal and judicial system a laughing stock. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea against the Bombay High Court order of appointing a panel to review the Subhash Kapoor-directed film, reports news agency PTI. A bench comprising of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud said that they would hear the appeal of production house Fox Studio on February 3.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the film's producer, said that Jolly LLB 2, which is releasing on February 10, has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification and the appointment of the panel by the Bombay High Court is not as per the law, reports PTI.

Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB, which featured Arshad Warsi in lead role. Of Arshad's contribution in the sequel, Akshay told news agency IANS: "I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me; he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that Jolly LLB 2 also turns out to be a good film."

Watch the trailer of Jolly LLB 2:



Jolly LLB 2 focuses on a career altering case in the hands of an amateur advocate Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Jolly LLB 2 stars Annu Kapoor as the antagonist lawyer opposite Akshay while Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Sundendralal Tripathi.

(With PTI inputs)

