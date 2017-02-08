Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar's Publicity Tour Takes Him Full Circle To Lucknow

A hashtag counting down to the film has been a top Twitter trend all of this week.
Yesterday, the producers of the film decided they would accept the edits ordered by the Bombay High Court, after originally having asked the Supreme Court to over-rule the decision. One deleted scene reportedly shows Akshay Kumar's character urging his client to throw a shoe at the judge; another allegedly shows lawyers playing cards and dancing in court. These scenes were passed by the Censor Board.
Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit starring Arshad Warsi in the title role. Of the original cast, Saurabh Shukla returns in the new film. Annu Kapoor plays the antagonist in the 2016 edition, a ruthless lawyer who tangles with Jolly Mishra as Boman irani's character did in the first film.