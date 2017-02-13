Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Terrific' Sunday, Makes Over 50 Crore

#JollyLLB2 has a TERRIFIC Sun. Goes from strength to strength. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr. Total: Rs 50.46 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2017
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a satire of the Indian legal system. Four scenes, accused of lampooning lawyers, were edited out of the film on order of the Bombay High Court. The film is set in Lucknow though references to the city have been bleeped out by the court.
Actor Saurabh Shukla reprises his role from the original 2013 film and new additions to cast include Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Sayani Gupta.
Jolly LLB 2 has also been reviewed favourably. Writing for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee praises Akshay Kumar's restraint in his performance. "Akshay Kumar holds himself back for the most part, enhancing the impact of his performance in the bargain," he writes.
Jolly LLB 2 is the first of Akshay's three major releases this year and will be followed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the big budget 2.0, in which Akshay plays the villain opposite Rajinikanth.