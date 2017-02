Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Passes 'Crucial Test'

#JollyLLB2 passes the crucial 'Monday test'... Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr. Total: Rs 57.72 cr. India biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2017

It's agood day for Akshay Kumar. The 49-year-old actor's new filmhit screens on February 10 and has made a box office score of Rs 57.72 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh also said the courtroom drama succeeded in performing well on its first Monday at the theatres. "passes the crucial Monday test," he tweeted. Taran Adarsh also provided a day-wise break-up of the collection figures for. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film made Rs 13.20 crores on its opening day, and Rs 17.31 crores and Rs 19.95 crores over the weekend while it recorded a score of Rs 7.26 crores on Monday.This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted:released on the scheduled date after the makers accepted four cuts that were suggested by the Bombay High Court.is a satirical take on the Indian judiciary and a three-member committee of experts were appointed to investigate an allegation that some scenes in film are "defamatory to the lawyers' profession and would be contempt of court."Arshad Warsi played the role of the protagonist in 2013'swhile Akshay Kumar has replaced him in the sequel as Jagdish, a lawyer who is based in Lucknow. Huma Qureshi plays the role of Jagdish's wife in the film.also stars Annu Kapoor and Sayani Gupta while Saurabh Shukla reprises his role from the original 2013 film.In his review for NDTV , Saibal Chatterjee writes: "If all this sounds too solemn for a mass entertainer, do not be put off. Jolly LLB 2 does well not to take itself too seriously. It has the feel of a good-natured banter between friends rather than that of an inflated inquest conducted from a pedestal. Scintillating? No. Enjoyable? Absolutely."Akshay Kumar will next be seen in. He also hasandin the pipeline.