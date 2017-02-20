Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Has Over 95 Crore Reasons To Smile

#JollyLLB2 is nearing Rs 100 cr... Collected Rs 17.73 cr in Wknd 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr. Total: Rs 95.44 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2017
The second weekend was going to be 'crucial,' Mr Adarsh tweeted last week. The film seems to have passed with flying colours. Jolly LLB 2 will be challenged at the box office by this Friday's film Rangoon, director Vishal Bhardwaj's highly-anticipated period film set in the Burma of World War II and starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, co-stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla, who returns for the sequel from the cast of the 2013 original, Jolly LLB. The first film starred Arshad Warsi as the lawyer Jagdish or Jolly, a role he relinquished to Akshay Kumar for the 2017 update. The film's black comedy didn't tickle the legal funnybone - Jolly LLB 2 released without four scenes that were edited out on order of the Bombay High Court. The scenes were accused of ridiculing lawyers.
Akshay Kumar, 49, is now busy with his next film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also has 2.0 - the sequel to Rajinikanth's Enthiran - coming up this year.