Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Inching Towards 100-Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's film Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 97.92 crore at the box office on Monday, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh

  | February 21, 2017 12:12 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2

Akshay Kumar features as a criminal lawyer in Jolly LLB 2 (Courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is inching closer towards the 100-crore mark, The courtroom drama on Day 11 collected Rs 97.92 crore at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Jolly LLB 2 opened to rave reviews by the critics' and B-Town celebs on February 10. Here is the day-wise break-up of the film's box office, as tweeted b Mr Adarsh. "#JollyLLB2 [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr, Mon 2.48 cr. Total: Rs 97.92 cr." Jolly LLB 2, a satire of the legal system stars Akshay, 49, as a criminal lawyer Jolly Mishra, who practices in Lucknow. The film features Annu Kapoor as a famous, but corrupt lawyer opposite Akshay.

Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 

On Monday, the Airlift actor thanked his fans for making Jolly LLB 2 successful at the box office. He wrote: "Thank you so much for giving so much love to Jolly LLB 2." Akshay also shared a deleted scene from the film in his tweet and said it is one of his "favourites". Jolly LLB 2 released after four cuts, an order passed by the Bombay High Court. The scenes allegedly tampered lawyers' image.

Here's what Akshay tweeted:
 

Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, features Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. It is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013f sleeper hit Jolly LLB. The film starred Arshad Warsi as the lawyer Jolly. National Award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla reprises his role of Justice Surendralal Tripathi.

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay Kumar's first film of 2017. He will next be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Rajinikanth's 2.0.
 

