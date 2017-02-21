Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Inching Towards 100-Crore Mark

Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#JollyLLB2 [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr, Mon 2.48 cr. Total: 97.92 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2017
On Monday, the Airlift actor thanked his fans for making Jolly LLB 2 successful at the box office. He wrote: "Thank you so much for giving so much love to Jolly LLB 2." Akshay also shared a deleted scene from the film in his tweet and said it is one of his "favourites". Jolly LLB 2 released after four cuts, an order passed by the Bombay High Court. The scenes allegedly tampered lawyers' image.
Here's what Akshay tweeted:
Thank you so much for giving so much love to #JollyLLB2 Sharing with you'll one of my favourite deleted scene, have a Jolly good morning pic.twitter.com/wOOOXW0egL? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2017
Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, features Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. It is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013f sleeper hit Jolly LLB. The film starred Arshad Warsi as the lawyer Jolly. National Award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla reprises his role of Justice Surendralal Tripathi.
Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay Kumar's first film of 2017. He will next be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Rajinikanth's 2.0.