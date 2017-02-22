Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Now 100 Crore, Not Out

#JollyLLB2 crosses 100 cr on Day 12... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr, Mon 2.48 cr, Tue 2.45 cr. Total: 100.37 cr. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2017

Now Jolly is a big Brand ..Sir took it to another level ..JOLLY HITS CENTURY ? TRADE ANALYST (@chetanlfc) February 22, 2017

Akshay Kumar is really a gem for producers and industry! 4 Hits in 13 months!! JOLLY HITS CENTURY ? Dipak Thakur (@dipak_rt) February 22, 2017

Akshay Kumar has 7 100cr movies with 7 different directors, out of them 6 are debut 100cr movies of their directors' JOLLY HITS CENTURY ? Pratik Dalvi. (@Dalviub14Pratik) February 22, 2017