Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Now 100 Crore, Not Out

Akshay Kumar's fans, beside themselves with excitement, are trending 'Jolly Hits Century' on Twitter

  | February 22, 2017 14:13 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2

Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 has made its Rs 100 crore, with the Day 12's earnings bringing the film's total so far to Rs 100.37 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Tuesday, the film made Rs 2.45 crore, which pushed it past the crucial milestone. Jolly LLB 2, a black comedy on lawyers and the judiciary, released on February 10 and is now approaching its third weekend in theatres. The film stars Akshay Kumar as maverick lawyer Jagdish or Jolly Mishra, who rediscovers his scruples after duping a pregnant widow, played by actress Sayani Gupta. Taran Adarsh reported the film's earnings in this tweet:
 

Twitter, beside itself with excitement, is trending 'Jolly Hits Century' with Akshay Kumar's fans posting tweets such as these:
 
 
 

Akshay Kumar's last three releases - Rustom, Housefull 3 and Airlift - have all been hits. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old actor tweeted, "Thank you for giving so much love to Jolly LLB 2."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi as Jolly and Boman Irani as his opponent in court. Annu Kapoor plays the antagonist opposite Akshay's Jolly in the new film with Huma Qureshi cast as his wife. Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, a performance that won him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor the first time round.

Akshay Kumar has two more films this year - he just wrapped Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and releases on June 2; later, he plays the villainous mad scientist Dr Richard opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0, the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

Highlights

  • Jolly LLB 2 crossed Rs 100 crore-mark on Day 12
  • 'Jolly Hits Century' is trending on Twitter
  • Akshay's last three films have all been hits
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement