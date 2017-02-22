Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Now 100 Crore, Not Out

#JollyLLB2 crosses 100 cr on Day 12... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr, Mon 2.48 cr, Tue 2.45 cr. Total: 100.37 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2017
Twitter, beside itself with excitement, is trending 'Jolly Hits Century' with Akshay Kumar's fans posting tweets such as these:
Now Jolly is a big Brand ..Sir took it to another level ..JOLLY HITS CENTURY? TRADE ANALYST (@chetanlfc) February 22, 2017
Akshay Kumar is really a gem for producers and industry! 4 Hits in 13 months!! JOLLY HITS CENTURY? Dipak Thakur (@dipak_rt) February 22, 2017
Akshay Kumar has 7 100cr movies with 7 different directors, out of them 6 are debut 100cr movies of their directors' JOLLY HITS CENTURY? Pratik Dalvi. (@Dalviub14Pratik) February 22, 2017
Akshay Kumar's last three releases - Rustom, Housefull 3 and Airlift - have all been hits. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old actor tweeted, "Thank you for giving so much love to Jolly LLB 2."
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi as Jolly and Boman Irani as his opponent in court. Annu Kapoor plays the antagonist opposite Akshay's Jolly in the new film with Huma Qureshi cast as his wife. Saurabh Shukla reprises the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, a performance that won him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor the first time round.
Akshay Kumar has two more films this year - he just wrapped Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and releases on June 2; later, he plays the villainous mad scientist Dr Richard opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0, the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.