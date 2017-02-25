Advertisement
Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's Film Not Bowing Out Of Race

Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: After a fortnight Akshay Kumar's film made 106.20 crore

  | February 25, 2017 15:23 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is still going strong at the box office. After a fortnight the film made 106.20 crore. On February 24, when Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali khan's Rangoon opened in the theatres, Akshay's film made Rs 1.75 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Rangoon meanwhile was off to a "dismal" start at Rs 6 crore, he added. Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 released on February 10 and collected Rs 13 crore the same day. After running successfully for 12 days, the Subhash Kapoor-directed film crossed the coveted Rs 100-crore benchmark. The courtroom drama also stars Annu Kapoor and National Award-winning Saurabh Shukla.

Jolly LLB 2 is also giving stiff completion to Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack which released a week after Akshay's film.
 

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive hit film after 2016's Rustom, Houseful 3 and Airlift. Of the three, Rustom and Airlift were also critically acclaimed.

Akshay Kumar is probably one of the busiest Bollywood stars today as this year he will also release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar and Diwali bonanza, Shankar's 2.0 in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. The film is a sequel to 2010 hit film Enthiran (released in Hindi as Robot).

Akshay has also signed up for R Balki's Padman co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The film will be produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna under Mrs FunnyBones Movies. Next year, Akshay will play lead role in a film co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

Highlights

  • Akshay's film is making things difficult for Rangoon, The Ghazi Attack
  • Jolly LLB 2 earned Rs 1.75 crore on Day 15
  • Akshay's film made Rs 100 crore on Day 12
 

