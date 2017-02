Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's Film Not Bowing Out Of Race

#TheGhaziAttack [Week 2] Fri 90 lakhs. Total: 12.75 cr. Hindi version... ALL VERSIONS - Week 2: Fri 2.40 cr. Total: 29.65 cr. STEADY! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2017

Akshay Kumar'sis still going strong at the box office. After a fortnight the film made 106.20 crore. On February 24, when Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali khan'sopened in the theatres, Akshay's film made Rs 1.75 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.meanwhile was off to a "dismal" start at Rs 6 crore, he added. Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 released on February 10 and collected Rs 13 crore the same day. After running successfully for 12 days, the Subhash Kapoor-directed film crossed the coveted Rs 100-crore benchmark . The courtroom drama also stars Annu Kapoor and National Award-winning Saurabh Shukla.is also giving stiff completion to Rana Daggubati'swhich released a week after Akshay's film.is Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive hit film after 2016'sand. Of the three,andwere also critically acclaimed.Akshay Kumar is probably one of the busiest Bollywood stars today as this year he will also releasewith Bhumi Pednekar and Diwali bonanza, Shankar'sin which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. The film is a sequel to 2010 hit film(released in Hindi as).Akshay has also signed up for R Balki'sco-starring Sonam Kapoor. The film will be produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna under Mrs FunnyBones Movies. Next year, Akshay will play lead role in a film co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.