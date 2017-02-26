Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar's Film Has Made Over Rs 108 Crore So Far

Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film made Rs 2.01 crore on Saturday. The film's current total now stands at Rs 108.21 crore

  | February 26, 2017 17:04 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2 Box Office

Akshay Kumar stars as a criminal lawyer in Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 continues to rule the box office after fifteen days of its release. On Day 16, the film made 108.21 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adrash. The box office collection of the Saurabh Kapoor-directed film has not been affected much by Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali khan's Rangoon, which opened in the theatres on February 24. Akshay's film made Rs 2.01 crore on Saturday, February 25. Akshay, 49, stars as a criminal lawyer inJolly LLB 2, a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 sleeper hitJolly LLB. Akshay reprises Arshad's role of Jolly Mishra. The film released on February 10 after running successfully for 12 days, Jolly LLB 2 crossed the Rs 100-crore benchmark. Mr Adarsh has declared Jolly LLB 2's India business as 'hit.'

Here is the day-wise breakup of Jolly LLB 2's business as reported by Taran Adarsh:
 

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and National Award-winning Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi.

Jolly LLB 2, released on February 10, after four cuts. The order was passed by Bombay High Court, after allegations were made that the film tampered lawyers' image.

The film is Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive hit film after 2016's Housefull 3 , Airlift and Rustom.

The actor's next release is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar marks his Tamil debut with Shankar's 2.0 in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. The film is a sequel to 2010 hit film Enthiran (released in Hindi as Robot) and is scheduled for a Diwali release. He has also signed R Balki's Padman. The film will be produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna under Mrs FunnyBones Movies.
 

Highlights

  • Jolly LLB 2 earned Rs 2.01 crore on Day 16
  • Akshay's film made Rs 100 crore on Day 12
  • The film is directed by Saurabh Kapoor
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement