Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar's Film Has Made Over Rs 108 Crore So Far

Here is the day-wise breakup of Jolly LLB 2's business as reported by Taran Adarsh:
#JollyLLB2 [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: 108.21 cr. India biz. HIT.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2017
The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and National Award-winning Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi.
Jolly LLB 2, released on February 10, after four cuts. The order was passed by Bombay High Court, after allegations were made that the film tampered lawyers' image.
The film is Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive hit film after 2016's Housefull 3 , Airlift and Rustom.
The actor's next release is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar marks his Tamil debut with Shankar's 2.0 in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. The film is a sequel to 2010 hit film Enthiran (released in Hindi as Robot) and is scheduled for a Diwali release. He has also signed R Balki's Padman. The film will be produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna under Mrs FunnyBones Movies.