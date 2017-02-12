Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Had A 'Super' Saturday

#JollyLLB2 has SUPER Sat. Plexes are ROCKING. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr. Total: 30.51 cr. India biz. Sun should contribute to a BIG total? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2017
Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, who plays a corrupt but powerful lawyer opposite Akshay while National Award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla features as Justice Surendralal Tripathi.
Watch the trailer of Jolly LLB 2:
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Akshay Kumar's film three-star rating. He wrote, "Jolly LLB 2 does well not to take itself too seriously. It has the feel of a good-natured banter between friends rather than that of an inflated inquest conducted from a pedestal. Scintillating? No. Enjoyable? Absolutely."
Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao 2013's sleeper hit Jolly LLB. The film also starred Boman Irani.
Jolly LLB 2 opened to favourable reviews on Friday, February 10. Akshay's colleagues from B-Town, who watched the film were of the favour that the Rustom actor is a 'Jolly Good Fellow.'