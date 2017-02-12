Advertisement
Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Had A 'Super' Saturday

Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film collected Rs 17.31 crore on Saturday. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Jolly LLB 2 had a super Saturday and its Sunday business is expected to be big

  | February 12, 2017 15:31 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 had a 'Jolly' good Day 2 at the box office. The Subhash Kapoor-directed film collected Rs 17.31 crore on the second day, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's current total stands at Rs 30.51 crore. Mr Adarsh tweeted, "#JollyLLB2 has SUPER Sat. Plexes are ROCKING. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr. Total: Rs 30.51 cr. India biz. Sun should contribute to a BIG total." (sic). Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay, 49, as a small-time lawyer Jolly Mishra, who hopes to make a big name for himself in the field of criminal law. Huma Qureshi plays Akshay's wife Pushpa Pandey. Here's Mr Adarsh's tweet:
 

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, who plays a corrupt but powerful lawyer opposite Akshay while National Award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla features as Justice Surendralal Tripathi.

Watch the trailer of Jolly LLB 2:
 

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Akshay Kumar's film three-star rating. He wrote, "Jolly LLB 2 does well not to take itself too seriously. It has the feel of a good-natured banter between friends rather than that of an inflated inquest conducted from a pedestal. Scintillating? No. Enjoyable? Absolutely."

Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao 2013's sleeper hit Jolly LLB. The film also starred Boman Irani.

Jolly LLB 2 opened to favourable reviews on Friday, February 10. Akshay's colleagues from B-Town, who watched the film were of the favour that the Rustom actor is a 'Jolly Good Fellow.'
 

