Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Had A Happy Valentine's Day

Jolly LLB 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film made Rs 9.07 crore on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JollyLLB2 biz jumps on Tuesday"

  | February 15, 2017 16:14 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2

Akshay Kumar features as a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2

Actor Akshay Kumar had a very Jolly Valentine's Day. After passing the crucial 'Monday test,' his courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2's business rose even further on Tuesday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 9.07 crore on its fifth day. Now, the film's current total stands at Rs 66.97 crore. In his tweet, Mr Adrash wrote, "#JollyLLB2 biz jumps on Tue [Valentine's Day]... Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr. Total: 66.79 cr." Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 released on Friday, February 10. The 49-year-old actor stars as roguish lawyer Jagdish or Jolly. Here is Taran Adarsh's box office report:
 

Jolly LLB 2 is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also stars Annu Kapoor as a corrupt but powerful lawyer opposite Akshay Kumar. Huma Qureshi plays Akshay's wife. The film is a sequel to Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. National-Award winning actor Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendralal Tripathi.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Jolly LLB 2 is a film that makes important and relevant points about distorted law enforcement and justice delivery."

The film hit the theatres after four cuts, an order passed by the Bombay High Court because of accusations that certain scenes ridiculed lawyers and the legal profession.

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay Kumar's first release of the year. The actor has two other major films pipelined. He will next be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and later in Rajinikanth's 2.0, in which he plays the prime antagonist.
 

