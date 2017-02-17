Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Impressive' First Week

#JollyLLB2 Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr, Wed 5.89 cr, Thu 5.03 cr. Total: 77.71 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2017
Jolly LLB 2 now enters its second week and the upcoming weekend will be 'crucial,' tweeted Mr Adarsh:
#JollyLLB2 had an IMPRESSIVE Week 1... Eyes 100 cr mark... Performance in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an estimate of its lifetime biz...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2017
Jolly LLB 2's competition at the box office this week are the new releases Running Shaadi, The Ghazi Attack and Irada, which stars Arshad Warsi, the original Jolly from the first 2013 film.
Akshay Kumar's interpretation of the roguish lawyer who teeters briefly on the brink of a moral chasm has been praised by critics for its restraint. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role from 2013's Jolly LLB, has also been singled out for praise. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor as Joly's legal adversary, and Sayani Gupta.
Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, excised four scenes on order of the Bombay High Court. The scenes, which had been passed by the Censor Board, allegedly ridiculed lawyers.
Akshay Kumar, 49, has now resumed working on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and will release this year. He will also be seen as the villain opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0, the mega-budget sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.