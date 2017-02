Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Impressive' First Week

#JollyLLB2 Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr, Wed 5.89 cr, Thu 5.03 cr. Total: 77.71 cr. India biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2017

#JollyLLB2 had an IMPRESSIVE Week 1... Eyes 100 cr mark... Performance in Weekend 2 crucial, will give an estimate of its lifetime biz... ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2017

Akshay Kumar's film Jolly LLB 2 has completed a week in theatres and its performance at the box office so far has been described as 'impressive' by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who reports that the movie has made Rs 77.71 so far., a satire of India's legal system, stars Akshay as the titular lawyer, Jagdish Mishra or Jolly, and released last Friday. The film earned just over Rs 5 crore on its seventh day. Taran Adarsh presents the earnings by day as: Rs 13.20 crore on Friday, Rs 17.31 crore on Saturday, Rs 19.95 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.26 crore on Monday, Rs 9.07 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.89 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 5.03 crore on Thursday:now enters its second week and the upcoming weekend will be 'crucial,' tweeted Mr Adarsh:'s competition at the box office this week are the new releasesand, which stars Arshad Warsi, the original Jolly from the first 2013 film.Akshay Kumar's interpretation of the roguish lawyer who teeters briefly on the brink of a moral chasm has been praised by critics for its restraint. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role from 2013's, has also been singled out for praise. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor as Joly's legal adversary, and Sayani Gupta., directed by Subhash Kapoor, excised four scenes on order of the Bombay High Court. The scenes, which had been passed by the Censor Board, allegedly ridiculed lawyers.Akshay Kumar, 49, has now resumed working on, which co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and will release this year. He will also be seen as the villain opposite Rajinikanth in, the mega-budget sequel to 2010 blockbuster