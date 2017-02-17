Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Impressive' First Week

Jolly LLB 2 has completed a week in theatres and its performance at the box office so far has been described as 'impressive'

  | February 17, 2017 16:12 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Llb 2

Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar's film Jolly LLB 2 has completed a week in theatres and its performance at the box office so far has been described as 'impressive' by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who reports that the movie has made Rs 77.71 so far. Jolly LLB 2, a satire of India's legal system, stars Akshay as the titular lawyer, Jagdish Mishra or Jolly, and released last Friday. The film earned just over Rs 5 crore on its seventh day. Taran Adarsh presents the earnings by day as: Rs 13.20 crore on Friday, Rs 17.31 crore on Saturday, Rs 19.95 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.26 crore on Monday, Rs 9.07 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.89 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 5.03 crore on Thursday:
 

Jolly LLB 2 now enters its second week and the upcoming weekend will be 'crucial,' tweeted Mr Adarsh:
 

Jolly LLB 2's competition at the box office this week are the new releases Running Shaadi, The Ghazi Attack and Irada, which stars Arshad Warsi, the original Jolly from the first 2013 film.

Akshay Kumar's interpretation of the roguish lawyer who teeters briefly on the brink of a moral chasm has been praised by critics for its restraint. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role from 2013's Jolly LLB, has also been singled out for praise. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor as Joly's legal adversary, and Sayani Gupta.

Jolly LLB 2, directed by Subhash Kapoor, excised four scenes on order of the Bombay High Court. The scenes, which had been passed by the Censor Board, allegedly ridiculed lawyers.

Akshay Kumar, 49, has now resumed working on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and will release this year. He will also be seen as the villain opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0, the mega-budget sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

Highlights

  • Jolly LLB 2's performance has been described as 'impressive'
  • Akshay Kumar's film made Rs 77.71 crore India in a week
  • It earned just over Rs 5 crore on its seventh day
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement