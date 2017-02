Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Strong' Second Week On The Cards

#JollyLLB2 continues to dominate, despite new releases... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr. Total: 81.85 cr. India biz... Strong Weekend 2 on cards! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017

#TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: 4.25 cr... Excellent word of mouth should ensure a jump in biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest filmreleased last Friday and the film is off to a great start in the second week collected Rs 4 crore on Friday despite three news films released this week, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also said a 'strong second week' is on the cards for. After Friday's figures, the total India business for the Subhash Kapoor-directed film is Rs 81.85 crore. This week Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack released and so did the 'original Jolly' Arshad Warsi's thriller film. Akshay'sco-star Taapsee Pannu'sco-starring Amit Sadh also released on Friday.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:, based on an episode in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1. The film released in three languages and collected a little above Rs 1 crore in Hindi language., a war-based film, has almost entirely been shot underwater and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. It is later actor Om Puri's first film released posthumously this year. He will also be seen in Salman Khan'sand Gurinder Chadha'sTaran Adarsh gave the box collection report forMeanwhile,is Akshay's first film of 2017. He will also be seen inco-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajinikanth's, scheduled to release on Diwali. Inhe will play the principle antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.Akshay has also signed up for Balki'sto be produced by Twinkle Khanna and a yet-untitled film co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.