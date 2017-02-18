Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Strong' Second Week On The Cards

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#JollyLLB2 continues to dominate, despite new releases... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr. Total: 81.85 cr. India biz... Strong Weekend 2 on cards!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017
The Ghazi Attack, based on an episode in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1. The film released in three languages and collected a little above Rs 1 crore in Hindi language.
The Ghazi Attack, a war-based film, has almost entirely been shot underwater and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. It is later actor Om Puri's first film released posthumously this year. He will also be seen in Salman Khan's Tubelight and Gurinder Chadha's Viceroy's House.
Taran Adarsh gave the box collection report for The Ghazi Attack:
#TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: 4.25 cr... Excellent word of mouth should ensure a jump in biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017
Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay's first film of 2017. He will also be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajinikanth's 2.0, scheduled to release on Diwali. In 2.0 he will play the principle antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.
Akshay has also signed up for Balki's Padman to be produced by Twinkle Khanna and a yet-untitled film co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.