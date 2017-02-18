Advertisement
Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Has 'Strong' Second Week On The Cards

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is off to a great start in the second week

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest film jolly LLB 2 released last Friday and the film is off to a great start in the second week. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 4 crore on Friday despite three news films released this week, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also said a 'strong second week' is on the cards for Jolly LLB 2. After Friday's figures, the total India business for the Subhash Kapoor-directed film is Rs 81.85 crore. This week Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack released and so did the 'original Jolly' Arshad Warsi's thriller film Irada. Akshay's Baby co-star Taapsee Pannu's Running Shaadi co-starring Amit Sadh also released on Friday.

The Ghazi Attack, based on an episode in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1. The film released in three languages and collected a little above Rs 1 crore in Hindi language.

The Ghazi Attack, a war-based film, has almost entirely been shot underwater and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. It is later actor Om Puri's first film released posthumously this year. He will also be seen in Salman Khan's Tubelight and Gurinder Chadha's Viceroy's House.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay's first film of 2017. He will also be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajinikanth's 2.0, scheduled to release on Diwali. In 2.0 he will play the principle antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.

Akshay has also signed up for Balki's Padman to be produced by Twinkle Khanna and a yet-untitled film co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

