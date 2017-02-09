Jolly LLB 2 Preview: Akshay Kumar's Court Opens Tomorrow

Watch the new trailer of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2:
The 49-year-old actor wrapped his promotional duties for Jolly LLB 2 on Wednesday. His last stop was Lucknow, where, the film has primarily been shot. Akshay today held a live chat session on Twitter to interact with his fans.
Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. Of the original cast, Saurabh Shukla returns in the new film, who reprises his role as Justice Surendralal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 2. Of Arshad's contribution in the sequel, Akshay earlier told news agency IANS: "I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me; he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that Jolly LLB 2 also turns out to be a good film.