Jolly LLB 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Isn't Just Jolly, He Also Means Business

Watch the new trailer of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2:
Jolly LLB 2's story revolves around a case in which Akshay and Annu Kapoor have a face-off in court. Akshay fights for good while Annu Kapoor, a powerful lawyer tries hard to supress the case. The new trailer begins with the statics of judges in India and the number of cases that are still pending. Akshay says that for 125 crore Indians, the judiciary system has only 21,000 judges. And 3.5 crore cases are still pending. The trailer clearly states that the 'law is not blind.'
Two songs from the film have been released so far and they clearly define Akshay and Huma's relationship. Go Pagal will take us in the Holi mood while in Bawara Mann, the actors set major relationship goals.
Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao's 2013 film Jolly LLB. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripath. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and releases on February 10. The film has been shot in Manali and Lucknow.
Apart from Jolly LLB 2, Akshay is prepping for - Neeraj Pandey's Toilet - Ek Prem Kathawith Bhumi Pednekar, Shankar's 2.0, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. He will also star in Pad Man.