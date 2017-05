Judwaa 2: Anupam Kher Joins The Cast Of Varun Dhawan's Film

#Anupamkher is the only memeber of the original cast of #Judwaa who is part of #judwaa2. My second film with him and he's a lot more fitter and better looking now. He's one crazy dude but also one of the best actors of our country. Let the craziness begin A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 1, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

Thanks my dear! God willing you will see me in #Judwaa3 too. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Love your growth as an actor since #MaiTeraHero. Jai Ho.:) https://t.co/45PMPlpBcx ? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) May 1, 2017

Till today I didn't know there were two of us #rajaandprem A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was last seen in, is all set to feature in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez . Varun Dhawan announced the news on social media along with a photograph with the 62-year-old actor. "#Anupamkher is the only member of the original cast of #Judwaa who is part of #judwaa2. My second film with him and he's a lot more fitter and better looking now. He's one crazy dude but also one of the best actors of our country. Let the craziness begin," he wrote. Anupam Kher portrayed the role of inspector Havaldar Vidyarthi in 1997 super-hit filmstarring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. See the picture shared by Varun Dhawan below:Anupam Kher reposted the picture shared by Varun Dhawan on Twitter. He wrote: "Thanks my dear! God willing you will see me in #Judwaa3 too. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Love your growth as an actor since #MaiTeraHero. Jai Ho.:)"The cast ofis currently busy shooting in London. Varun Dhawan will be seen playing dual roles in the film. On his 30th birthday, the 29-year-old actor shared a picture featuring both his characters from Judwaa 2 . See pic below, which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29, will see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. The 51-year-old actor will reportedly groove to the reprised versions of songs -andmarks Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with Anupam Kher. They have previously worked together in 2013 movie, directed by David Dhawan.Anupam Kher and David Dhawan have worked together in 13 movies likeandVarun Dhawan was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's, co-starring Alia Bhatt.