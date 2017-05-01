Judwaa 2: Anupam Kher Joins The Cast Of Varun Dhawan's Film

Anupam Kher reposted the picture shared by Varun Dhawan on Twitter. He wrote: "Thanks my dear! God willing you will see me in #Judwaa3 too. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Love your growth as an actor since #MaiTeraHero. Jai Ho.:)"
The cast of Judwaa 2 is currently busy shooting in London. Varun Dhawan will be seen playing dual roles in the film. On his 30th birthday, the 29-year-old actor shared a picture featuring both his characters from Judwaa 2. See pic below
Judwaa2 , which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29, will see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. The 51-year-old actor will reportedly groove to the reprised versions of songs - Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan.
Judwaa 2 marks Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with Anupam Kher. They have previously worked together in 2013 movie Main Tera Hero, directed by David Dhawan.
Anupam Kher and David Dhawan have worked together in 13 movies like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Jodi No.1.
Varun Dhawan was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt.