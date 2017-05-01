Advertisement
Judwaa 2: Anupam Kher Joins The Cast Of Varun Dhawan's Film

Varun Dhawan announced the news on social media along with a photograph with Anupam Kher

  | May 01, 2017 22:35 IST (New Delhi)
Anupam Kher

Varun and Anupam Kher have worked together in Main Tera Hero (Image courtesy: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was last seen in Naam Shabana, is all set to feature in David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun Dhawan announced the news on social media along with a photograph with the 62-year-old actor. "#Anupamkher is the only member of the original cast of #Judwaa who is part of #judwaa2. My second film with him and he's a lot more fitter and better looking now. He's one crazy dude but also one of the best actors of our country. Let the craziness begin," he wrote. Anupam Kher portrayed the role of inspector Havaldar Vidyarthi in 1997 super-hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. See the picture shared by Varun Dhawan below:


Anupam Kher reposted the picture shared by Varun Dhawan on Twitter. He wrote: "Thanks my dear! God willing you will see me in #Judwaa3 too. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Love your growth as an actor since #MaiTeraHero. Jai Ho.:)"
 

The cast of Judwaa 2 is currently busy shooting in London. Varun Dhawan will be seen playing dual roles in the film. On his 30th birthday, the 29-year-old actor shared a picture featuring both his characters from Judwaa 2. See pic below
 
 

Till today I didn't know there were two of us #rajaandprem

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on


Judwaa2 , which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29, will see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. The 51-year-old actor will reportedly groove to the reprised versions of songs - Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan.

Judwaa 2 marks Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with Anupam Kher. They have previously worked together in 2013 movie Main Tera Hero, directed by David Dhawan.

Anupam Kher and David Dhawan have worked together in 13 movies like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Jodi No.1.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt.
 

 

