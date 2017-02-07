Judwaa 2 First Look: No One Can Replace Salman Khan, Says Varun Dhawan's Father

Exclusive #Judwaa2 sept29. Raja and Prem.@taapsee@Asli_Jacqueline@NGEMovies.#firstlook.whose your pick? pic.twitter.com/pvzclXWu9N? VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 7, 2017
Raja and Prem (both played by Salman Khan) were separated soon after their birth and were reunited in their youth. Both have distinct personalities - Raja was street-smart while Prem was the obedient son. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will take over from Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the film.
David Dhawan told reporters that though much of the plot of Judwaa 2 will be the same, there are some changes they've made in the story. He said: "We have made changes to the original story. We can't share details," reported IANS. Fans can rejoice as the films two popular songs - Chalti Hai Kya Nau She Barah and Oonchi Hai Building - have been kept by the makers.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel is set to release on September 29. Before Judwaa 2, Varun will be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt.
(With IANS inputs)