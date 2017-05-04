Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez Gets The 'Bieber Fever'

Justin Bieber will be performing in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour. Game Of Thrones actress Elarica Johnson and Burberry model Neelam Gill are also a part of Justin Bieber's tour in India.
Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to 1997 hit film Judwaa, also stars Taapsee Pannu. Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2016 movie A Flying Jatt, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Jacqueline Fernandez will next feature in Reloadedopposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film, which is a prequel to 2014 movie Bang Bang! starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is slated to release on August 25. Her other upcoming projects are - Chandran Rutnam's According to Mathew and Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.