Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez Gets The 'Bieber Fever'

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently in London shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2, shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which she is seen grooving to Justin Bieber's song Baby

  | May 04, 2017 11:24 IST (New Delhi)
Jacqueline Fernandez

A still from the video shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (Image courtesy:Jacqueline )

Highlights

  • "#bieberfever on the line but #judwaa2 on my mind!!," wrote Jacqueline
  • Jacqueline will host American singer Justin Bieber during his India tour
  • Hollywood fashion stylist Paris Libby will style Jacqueline
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about hosting American singer Justin Bieber during his tour in India. The 31-year-old actress, who is currently in London shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2, shared a hilarious video on Instagram. In the video, the Kick actress is seen grooving to Justin's song, Baby. However, she is interrupted by her co-star Varun Dhawan who asks her to concentrate on their film's song Oonchi Hai Building. The Race 2 actress captioned the video as: "Bieber is cominggggggg!!!! #bieberfever on the line but #judwaa2 on my mind!! Lift teri band hai @varundvn @shaanmu(sic)." Hollywood fashion stylist Paris Libby will be styling Jacqueline Fernandez during Justin Bieber's tour. See the video shared by Jacqueline Fernandez
 

Bieber is cominggggggg!!!! #bieberfever on the line but #judwaa2 on my mind!! Lift teri band hai. @varundvn @shaanmu

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on



Justin Bieber will be performing in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour. Game Of Thrones actress Elarica Johnson and Burberry model Neelam Gill are also a part of Justin Bieber's tour in India.

Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to 1997 hit film Judwaa, also stars Taapsee Pannu. Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2016 movie A Flying Jatt, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Jacqueline Fernandez will next feature in Reloadedopposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film, which is a prequel to 2014 movie Bang Bang! starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is slated to release on August 25. Her other upcoming projects are - Chandran Rutnam's According to Mathew and Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

 

