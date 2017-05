Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez Gets The 'Bieber Fever'

Bieber is cominggggggg!!!! #bieberfever on the line but #judwaa2 on my mind!! Lift teri band hai. @varundvn @shaanmu A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on May 3, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about hosting American singer Justin Bieber during his tour in India. The 31-year-old actress, who is currently in London shooting for David Dhawan's, shared a hilarious video on Instagram. In the video, theactress is seen grooving to Justin's song,. However, she is interrupted by her co-star Varun Dhawan who asks her to concentrate on their film's song. Theactress captioned the video as: "Bieber is cominggggggg!!!! #bieberfever on the line but #judwaa2 on my mind!! Lift teri band hai @varundvn @shaanmu(sic)." Hollywood fashion stylist Paris Libby will be styling Jacqueline Fernandez during Justin Bieber's tour . See the video shared by Jacqueline FernandezJustin Bieber will be performing in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour.actress Elarica Johnson and Burberry model Neelam Gill are also a part of Justin Bieber's tour in India. Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to 1997 hit film Judwaa, also stars Taapsee Pannu . Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2016 movie, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Jacqueline Fernandez will next feature inopposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film, which is a prequel to 2014 moviestarring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is slated to release on August 25. Her other upcoming projects are - Chandran Rutnam'sand Tarun Mansukhani's, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.