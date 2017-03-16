Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu Will 'Not' Reprise Karisma Kapoor Or Rambha's Role

Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of Naam Shabana, a prequel to Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. The action-thriller is directed by Shivam Nair. Taapsee has undergone special training in mixed martial arts for the role of Shabana Kaif, who is trained by a secret agency, in charge of national security. The film releases on March 31.
The Pink actress will begin shooting for Judwaa 2 next month and meanwhile revealed to Pinkvilla that she will go for a nice "detox holiday," before joining the sets.
Taapsee, who has often done serious roles, said that she wants to look hatke in the film. She told news agency PTI, "I will work on my part by making sure I look my glamorous best in the film. The change of look is the most that I am expecting out of the film. I have experimented a lot with my acting bit, so I want to get into the commercial heroine space."
Judwaa 2 hits the screens on September 29 and Salman Khan is expected to do cameo in the film.