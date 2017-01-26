Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Rs 10.43 crore

Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted:
#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr... Biz should escalate today [Thu; Republic Day].? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017
Kaabil is a revenge drama that revolves Hrithik and Yami's characters, Rohan Bhatnagar and Supriya Sharma. They play a visually challenged couple, who are high on life. Actor brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy feature as prime antagonists in the film.
2016 wasn't a good year for Hrithik Roshan professionally as Mohenjo Daro was a flop. Kaabil is an important film for the 43-year-old actor. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see. Kaabil is a paisa vasool film."
Box Office India report states that Kaabil had an issue on release as a multiplex chain dropped its shows to favour Raees. Hrithik and Yami's film was also released in Tamil and Telugu, which grossed around Rs 25 lakhs.