Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan's Film Has A 'Low' Friday

Kaabil and Raees clashed at the box office after multiple date and time changes. Hrithik Roshan said that he has learnt an important lesson from the box office clash. "What matters is if you are putting your 100 per cent in the work. One important thing I have learnt from this (box office clash), and something I have been teaching my kids, is that the gold is not important; what is important is to run at your best," news agency IANS quoted Hrithik as saying.
Hrithik Roshan's crime-thriller released in Pakistan on Wednesday, a week after it hit screens in India. The Sanjay Gupta-directed film stars Yami Gautam along with Hrithik - they feature as a visually-impaired young couple. Hrithik other castmates include actor brothers Rohit and Ronit Roy, who feature as prime antagonists. Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.