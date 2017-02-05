Advertisement
Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan's Film Stands At Rs 73.50 Crore

Kaabil has shown a growth of around 60% on second Saturday. However, the collection of Hrithik Roshan's film is reportedly not good enough

  | February 05, 2017 19:35 IST (New Delhi)
Kaabil Box Office

Kaabil released on January 25

Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited film Kaabil, which released on January 25, has collected Rs 73.50 crore at the box office, reported Box Office India. The report states that Kaabil showed growth of around 60% on its second Saturday which was a little better than Raees. Shah Rukh Khan's Raees clashed with Hrithik's film. Though Kaabil showed growth on Day 11, Box Office India states that the total collection of the film isn't good enough. Kaabil is produced by Hrithik's father, who was vocally upset about his film clashing with Raees. In its first week, Kaabil managed to collect only Rs 31 crore, despite the long Republic Day weekend, stated Box Office India's report.

The business of Kaabil so far, as reported by Box Office India is as follows: First Week - 67,00,00,000 (nine days), Friday - 2,50,00,000, Saturday - 4,00,00,000, Second Weekend - 6,50,00,000 (Two days). The film is now leading Raees in terms of daily collections in some parts of India, including Delhi.

Kaabil features Hrithik Roshan as a visually-challenged man, who seeks revenge for his wife's death, played by Yami Gautam. Actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy play antagonists, who rape Yami's character that drove her to suicide. Hrithik's performance has received average reviews from critics' and his contemporaries.

The film is Hrithik's first major release after Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, which failed miserably at the box office, courtesy, its clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Rustom. On box office clashes, Hrithik earlier told news agency IANS that the gold is not important, what is important is to run at your best.
 

