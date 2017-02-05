Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan's Film Stands At Rs 73.50 Crore

The business of Kaabil so far, as reported by Box Office India is as follows: First Week - 67,00,00,000 (nine days), Friday - 2,50,00,000, Saturday - 4,00,00,000, Second Weekend - 6,50,00,000 (Two days). The film is now leading Raees in terms of daily collections in some parts of India, including Delhi.
Kaabil features Hrithik Roshan as a visually-challenged man, who seeks revenge for his wife's death, played by Yami Gautam. Actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy play antagonists, who rape Yami's character that drove her to suicide. Hrithik's performance has received average reviews from critics' and his contemporaries.
The film is Hrithik's first major release after Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, which failed miserably at the box office, courtesy, its clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Rustom. On box office clashes, Hrithik earlier told news agency IANS that the gold is not important, what is important is to run at your best.