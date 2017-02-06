Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's Film Collects Rs 77.50 Crore

Box Office India breaks down the Kaabil's week-wise collections as: First Week - Rs 65.74 crore (nine days) and Second Weekend - Rs 11.75 crore.
Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan stars actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy as prime antagonists. The film has a special song sequence featuring actress Urvashi Rautela.
On Kaabil's box office collection, Hrithik told news agency IANS, "It is unprecedented and I feel especially happy for my father who remains one of the few active and successful non-corporatised producers in our film industry. My gratitude to all the forces, who made this happen." Hrithik's performance in the film received positive response from critics'. "Kaabil getting 200 more screens in the second week is a sign from the universe that one must just focus on good work and leave the rest to God. This is a huge victory. I want to thank all the Kaabil fans for making this happen," said Hrithik Roshan.