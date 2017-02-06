Advertisement
Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's Film Collects Rs 77.50 Crore

Kaabil collected Rs 11.75 crore in the second weekend. Hrithik Roshan stars as a visually-challenged man seeking revenge on the men who raped his wife, played by Yami Gautam

  | February 06, 2017 20:19 IST (New Delhi)
Kaabil Box Office

Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil had a low second weekend of Rs 11.75 crore, reported Box Office India. The film in 11 days has made a total business of Rs 77.50 crore approximately, suggests Box Office India's report. Reportedly, the growth over the weekend was decent and better than Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, with which Hrithik's film clashed at the box office on January 25. Box Office India report states that the film was crushed by Raees with just Rs 8 crore coming on Day 1. Kaabil stars the Hrithik, 43, as a visually-challenged man seeking revenge on the men who raped his wife, also visually-challenged, played by Yami Gautam.

Box Office India breaks down the Kaabil's week-wise collections as: First Week - Rs 65.74 crore (nine days) and Second Weekend - Rs 11.75 crore.

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan stars actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy as prime antagonists. The film has a special song sequence featuring actress Urvashi Rautela.

On Kaabil's box office collection, Hrithik told news agency IANS, "It is unprecedented and I feel especially happy for my father who remains one of the few active and successful non-corporatised producers in our film industry. My gratitude to all the forces, who made this happen." Hrithik's performance in the film received positive response from critics'. "Kaabil getting 200 more screens in the second week is a sign from the universe that one must just focus on good work and leave the rest to God. This is a huge victory. I want to thank all the Kaabil fans for making this happen," said Hrithik Roshan.
 

