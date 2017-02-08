Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes A Little Over Rs 80 Crores

According to Box Office India , Kaabil is expected to cross Raees' collection figures by the end of this week. "It will edge out Raees in the second week but it hardly makes a difference as the shortfall was nearly 45 crore nett in week one," said Box Office India .
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see but whose faculties of smell and hearing are so phenomenally pronounced that he can don the garb of an infallible terminator without having to be a superhero blessed with special powers."
Of Hrithik's co-stars Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy, he writes: "Yami Gautam provides the perfect foil to Hrithik, while Ronit Roy as the principal villain and Narendra Jha as a compromised police officer pull their weight just enough to make a difference."
Kaabil stars Hrithik and Yami as a young couple, who are visually impaired. Meanwhile, Kaabil also released in Pakistan at the beginning of this month, when Hrithik tweeted: "Kaabil just released in Karachi tonight. India gave it so much love. Hope it gets the same love from Pakistan as well."
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the fourth instalment of his superhero series - Krrish 4.