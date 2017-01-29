Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan's Film Scores Rs 41.75 Crores

Kaabil's box office numbers improved by 40% on Saturday, reported boxofficeindia.com. Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees are Rs 30 crores away from each other with the gangster drama leading at the box office race.
Kaabil features Ronit and Rohit Roy as antagonists while Hrithik plays a video game developer Rohan Bhatnagar. Yami plays Rohan's wife Supriya, who is a successful piano artist.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see but whose faculties of smell and hearing are so phenomenally pronounced that he can don the garb of an infallible terminator without having to be a superhero blessed with special powers. Yami Gautam provides the perfect foil to Hrithik, while Ronit Roy as the principal villain and Narendra Jha as a compromised police officer pull their weight just enough to make a difference."
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will begin work on the fourth film in his popular superhero series Krrish, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.