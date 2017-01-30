Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Just Under 55 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, meanwhile, has made over Rs 93 crore in five days.
Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, stars the 43-year-old actor as a visually-challenged man seeking revenge on the men who raped his wife, also visually-challenged, played by Yami Gautam. Kaabil co-stars brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy, and features a special song sequence featuring actress Urvashi Rautela.
In his review of Kaabil for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee described the film as 'paisa vasool' and singled out its lead actor for praise: "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see but whose faculties of smell and hearing are so phenomenally pronounced that he can don the garb of an infallible terminator without having to be a superhero blessed with special powers."