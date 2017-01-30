Advertisement
Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Just Under 55 Crore

Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan's film performed best on its second day, which was Republic Day. Kaabil stars Hrithik as a visually-challenged man seeking revenge on the men who raped his wife, played by Yami Gautam

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil released on January 25 (Courtesy: taranadarsh)

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which released last week with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, has made Rs 54 crore in five says, reports Box Office India. The 43-year-old actor's film performed best on its second day, which was Republic Day. Box Office India breaks down the film's day-wise collections as: Rs 8 crore on Wednesday, Rs 15.5 crore on Thursday, Rs 7.5 crore on Friday, Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.25 crore on Sunday. Kaabil and Raees both released on January 25, a mid-week opening aimed at maximizing ticket sales at the holiday box office. Box Office India has described the film's five day total as 'average' and predicts that Monday's business will be crucial to Kaabil's overall financial fate.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, meanwhile, has made over Rs 93 crore in five days.

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, stars the 43-year-old actor as a visually-challenged man seeking revenge on the men who raped his wife, also visually-challenged, played by Yami Gautam. Kaabil co-stars brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy, and features a special song sequence featuring actress Urvashi Rautela.

In his review of Kaabil for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee described the film as 'paisa vasool' and singled out its lead actor for praise: "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see but whose faculties of smell and hearing are so phenomenally pronounced that he can don the garb of an infallible terminator without having to be a superhero blessed with special powers."
 

