Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan's Film Has 'Poor' Monday

Film earnings generally drop by 50% on the first Monday, reports Box Office India, and in comparison Kaabil's 45% slide might be seen as relatively impressive - however, this is because the total last Friday was low in itself, says Box Office India. Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees, which released simultaneously, leads Kaabil by almost double the crores.
Kaabil opened on January 25, a day ahead of the Republic Day holiday weekend. The film received fair to middling reviews and Hrithik Roshan's performance as a visually-challenged man plotting revenge on those who raped his wife and drove her to suicide has been praised by critics.
Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, co-stars Yami Gautam as the wife of Hrithik's character. Brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy are cast as the villains of the piece. Actress Urvashi Rautela features in a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan's Yaarana hit, Saara Zamana.