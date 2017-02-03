Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Rs 67 Crores

Meanwhile, Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who produced the film said that he's happy with the box office figures of both Raees and Kaabil, reported news agency IANS. "It is big happiness for all of us because we made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. The audience has given lots of love to the film and this gives us more happiness and energy to come up with more good films in future," IANS quoted Rakesh Roshan as saying.
Hrithik Roshan's crime-thriller released in Pakistan on Wednesday, a week after it hit screens in India. Kaabil is one of the first Indian films to release in Pakistan after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lifted the ban on Bollywood films. A delighted Hrithik tweeted: "Kaabil just released in Karachi tonight. India gave it so much love. Hope it gets the same love from Pakistan as well."
Kaabil stars Yami Gautam along with Hrithik - they feature as a young couple. Both Hrithik and Yami's characters are visually impaired in the film, which casts Ronit and Rohit Roy as antagonists. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan has worked with directed by Sanjay Gupta.