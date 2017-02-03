Advertisement
Kaabil Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's Film Makes Rs 67 Crores

  | February 03, 2017 15:59 IST (New Delhi)
Kaabil

Kaabil Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan in a still from the film

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil has completed nine days at the box office and raked in a sum of Rs 67 crores, reported boxofficeindia. On January 25, Kaabil had a box office collision with Rahul Dholakia-directed Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Hrithik Roshan's crime drama has lagged behind Raees ever since the big release but the 43-year-old actor said that he has learnt an important lesson from the box office clash, reported news agency IANS. "What matters is if you are putting your 100 per cent in the work. One important thing I have learnt from this (box office clash), and something I have been teaching my kids, is that the gold is not important; what is important is to run at your best," IANS quoted Hrithik as saying.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who produced the film said that he's happy with the box office figures of both Raees and Kaabil, reported news agency IANS. "It is big happiness for all of us because we made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. The audience has given lots of love to the film and this gives us more happiness and energy to come up with more good films in future," IANS quoted Rakesh Roshan as saying.

Hrithik Roshan's crime-thriller released in Pakistan on Wednesday, a week after it hit screens in India. Kaabil is one of the first Indian films to release in Pakistan after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lifted the ban on Bollywood films. A delighted Hrithik tweeted: "Kaabil just released in Karachi tonight. India gave it so much love. Hope it gets the same love from Pakistan as well."

Kaabil stars Yami Gautam along with Hrithik - they feature as a young couple. Both Hrithik and Yami's characters are visually impaired in the film, which casts Ronit and Rohit Roy as antagonists. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan has worked with directed by Sanjay Gupta.
 

