Kaabil Preview: Hrithik Roshan's Revenge Saga Is Here

Hrithik Roshan's filmis receiving rave reviews from celebrities on Twitter. Akshay Kumar, who saw the film at a special screening, said Hrithik's performance was "sincere" and the revenge drama film as "sensitive" on Twitter. In the film Hrithik andactress Yami Gautam play visually impaired couple in love, who seem to have a perfect love story until all hell breaks loose. Hrithik, who is madly in love with his wife, vows to avenge her come what may and prove that he is "" for her. Celebs on Twitter have hailedas Hrithik's best film till date.The trailer ofis gritty and dark. Watch here:Kaabil's success is very crucial for Hrithik, who faced failure last year with Ashutosh Gowariker-directed. In August 2016,clashed with Akshay's patriotic filmand the latter crushed Hrithik's film.Hrithik's film is again set for a clash , this time with Shah Rukh Khan. The Rahul Dholakia-film averted clash with Salman Khan'sand Karan Johar'slast year. However, after many changes in timings and datesandwill open together on Wednesday morning. The makers of both films met several times to avert the clash however came to no agreeable conclusion.Of the clash, both Hrithik and Shah Rukh have maintained a (more or less) dignified stance in the public. Hrithik Recently told NDTV that everyone's doing what's best for their film.After, Hrithik hasn't announced his next project so far.