Kaabil Preview: Hrithik Roshan's Revenge Saga Is Here

Kaabil Preview: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam play a visually impaired couple living happily until their life is turned upside down by a dark incident

  | January 24, 2017 22:11 IST (New Delhi)
Kaabil Review

Kaabil Preview: Hrithik Roshan's film is produced by his father.

Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil is receiving rave reviews from celebrities on Twitter. Akshay Kumar, who saw the film at a special screening, said Hrithik's performance was "sincere" and the revenge drama film as "sensitive" on Twitter. In the film Hrithik and Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam play visually impaired couple in love, who seem to have a perfect love story until all hell breaks loose. Hrithik, who is madly in love with his wife, vows to avenge her come what may and prove that he is "kaabil" for her. Celebs on Twitter have hailed Kaabil as Hrithik's best film till date.

The trailer of Kaabil is gritty and dark. Watch here:
 


Kaabil's success is very crucial for Hrithik, who faced failure last year with Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Mohenjo Daro. In August 2016, Mohenjo Daro clashed with Akshay's patriotic film Rustom and the latter crushed Hrithik's film.

Hrithik's film is again set for a clash, this time with Shah Rukh Khan Raees. The Rahul Dholakia-film averted clash with Salman Khan's Sultan and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year. However, after many changes in timings and dates Raees and Kaabil will open together on Wednesday morning. The makers of both films met several times to avert the clash however came to no agreeable conclusion.

Of the clash, both Hrithik and Shah Rukh have maintained a (more or less) dignified stance in the public. Hrithik Recently told NDTV that everyone's doing what's best for their film.

After Kaabil, Hrithik hasn't announced his next project so far.

