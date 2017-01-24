Kaabil Preview: Hrithik Roshan's Revenge Saga Is Here

The trailer of Kaabil is gritty and dark. Watch here:
Kaabil's success is very crucial for Hrithik, who faced failure last year with Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Mohenjo Daro. In August 2016, Mohenjo Daro clashed with Akshay's patriotic film Rustom and the latter crushed Hrithik's film.
Hrithik's film is again set for a clash, this time with Shah Rukh Khan Raees. The Rahul Dholakia-film averted clash with Salman Khan's Sultan and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year. However, after many changes in timings and dates Raees and Kaabil will open together on Wednesday morning. The makers of both films met several times to avert the clash however came to no agreeable conclusion.
Of the clash, both Hrithik and Shah Rukh have maintained a (more or less) dignified stance in the public. Hrithik Recently told NDTV that everyone's doing what's best for their film.
After Kaabil, Hrithik hasn't announced his next project so far.