Kaabil: Sussanne Khan, Shabana Azmi Call Hrithik Roshan's Film Superhit

Here's what Sussanne said about Hrithik and his performance in Kaabil:
The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam@_SanjayGuptapic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ? Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017
Kaabilis a love story between two visually-impaired couple Rohan and Su Bhatnagar, played by Hrithik and Yami. Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy create havoc in the otherwise peaceful lives of Rohan and Su. Later, Hrithik seeks revenge from the duo. This is the first time Yami Gautam, 27, and Hrithik Roshan, 43, will share screen space. Meanwhile, here's what other celebs have to say about Hrithik's Kaabil:
Shabana Azmi congratulated Team Kaabil and said that Hrithik would win all the awards this year.
@RakeshRoshan_N congratulations for Kaabil. @iHrithik will sweep all the awards this year.Will watch it again for sure? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 21, 2017
Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithikpic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3? Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017
Daboo Ratnani too praised the film and Hrithik.
#Kaabil is Just Wow! @iHrithik 's Performance Is Impeccable! Congrats @_SanjayGupta@RakeshRoshan_N@RonitBoseRoy@rohitroy500@yamigautampic.twitter.com/N30HwrEhm4? DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) January 21, 2017
Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man #kaabil? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 21, 2017
Actor Suniel Shetty too congratulated the team.
Hearing grrreeaat reviews for #Kaabil Sanj! So so happy for you guys...Nailed it pic.twitter.com/umiYcUQDYY? Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 22, 2017
Kaabil is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Raees on January 25. Negotiations took place between Team Raees and Team Kaabil regarding the release date, but failed to produce a result.