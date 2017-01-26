Kaabil: Yami Gautam's Message Makes Hrithik Roshan Emotional

This is what Yami posted:
Dear Team Kaabil,? Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 25, 2017
Gratitude! @iHrithik@RakeshRoshan_N@_SanjayGupta@FilmKRAFTfilms@RonitBoseRoy@rohitroy500@meenal16#KaabilTodaypic.twitter.com/3BPD5FIhxH
Soon, Hrithik responded in kind and wrote: "Had to strain my teary eyes to read this. Yami ... u are too special."
Had to strain my teary eyes to read this. Yami ... u are too special. https://t.co/z3ZCxyh0JA? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017
Hrithik and Yami's Kaabil has received positive reviews. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Hrithik Roshan delivers a convincing enough performance as a man who cannot see. Kaabil is paisa vasool fare, if not more.
Kaabil clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Raees. Both the films released after multiple date and time changes on January 25. On Kaabil and Raees clash, Hrithik told NDTV that nobody can be blamed as everyone is allowed to the best for their film.
The film is produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and also features actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy as prime antagonists, who create trouble in Rohan and Supriya's life.
Kaabil's success is crucial for Hrithik, as his last film Mohenjo Daro didn't perform well at the box office. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's Rustom.
After Kaabil, Hrithik can be seen in two other films this year. One of which is assumed to be Krrish 4. However, Hrithik told NDTV, "It is a long drawn process and will take its own time." Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is prepping for Junooniyat opposite her Sanam Re co-star Pulkit Samrat.