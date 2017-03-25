Kabir Khan Says Tiger Zinda Hai Starring Salman Khan Will Be Exciting

Ek Tha Tiger was a story about an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (ISI) during an investigation and how Tiger's ideology and principles change over time. The film was Katrina Kaif's third collaboration with Kabir Khan after Kabul Express (2006) and New York(2009). The duo later worked together in the 2015 film Phantom.
Last month, the filmmaker finished shooting for his movie Tubelight starring Salman Khan. Talking about the film, Kabir Khan told PTI: "We are editing the film. We will very soon release the look and trailer of the film."
Tubelight also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film.
Kabir Khan's Tubelight is scheduled to release during Eid. The film is his third collaboration with the Sultan actor. He has previously worked together with Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
