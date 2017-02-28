Kader Khan, 79, Reportedly Flown To Canada For Treatment

Shakti Kapoor also told Spotboye, "Kader Khan's elder son resides in Canada. So, he has gone there to avail medical facilities which can cure him. I think his wife is accompanying him."
Last year in April, rumours that Kader Khan had died swiftly went viral. However, a source close to the Khan family revealed that the reports were untrue. Later, Fauzia Arshi, Mr Khan's director from his last film Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi, told the press, "All these tweets and posts are rumours. He is very much alive. I had a word with him late in the evening. I would request all to stop these rumours."
In the same year in October, he was taken to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth for treatment.
Kader Khan is known for his work as an actor and a writer in numerous films in his career spanning almost four decades. He has worked with directors like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra in over 300 films. With Shakti Kapoor, Mr Khan co-starred in hit films like Deewana Mastana, Hero No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Khuddar and Aankhen. Many of his films starred actor Govinda in the lead. Kader Khan won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri.