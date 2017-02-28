Advertisement
Kader Khan, 79, Reportedly Flown To Canada For Treatment

Kader Khan's health condition deteriorated recently and he was reportedly rushed to Canada for treatment. Mr Khan had a knee operation in 2015 and was in a wheel-chair since then

  | February 28, 2017 17:15 IST (New Delhi)
Kader Khan

Kader Khan has worked in over 300 films (Courtesy: Kader-Khan )

Veteran actor Kader Khan, who has been unwell for a while, has been rushed to Canada for treatment, reported Spotboye. The 79-year-old actor had a knee operation in 2015 that impaired his mobility and is now in a wheel-chair. Spotboye reported that Mr Khan's health deteriorated recently, after which he was flow out to Canada where his elder son lives. Actor Shakti Kapoor, who has worked with Kader Khan in several films, confirmed the reports and told Spotboye, "Yes, Kader Khan is now in a wheelchair. It's so so sad to be talking about this and I am trying to reach him since the past few days, but I am not able to get his number. I hope to have it in the next 2-3 days."

Shakti Kapoor also told Spotboye, "Kader Khan's elder son resides in Canada. So, he has gone there to avail medical facilities which can cure him. I think his wife is accompanying him."

Last year in April, rumours that Kader Khan had died swiftly went viral. However, a source close to the Khan family revealed that the reports were untrue. Later, Fauzia Arshi, Mr Khan's director from his last film Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi, told the press, "All these tweets and posts are rumours. He is very much alive. I had a word with him late in the evening. I would request all to stop these rumours."

In the same year in October, he was taken to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth for treatment.

Kader Khan is known for his work as an actor and a writer in numerous films in his career spanning almost four decades. He has worked with directors like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra in over 300 films. With Shakti Kapoor, Mr Khan co-starred in hit films like Deewana Mastana, Hero No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Khuddar and Aankhen. Many of his films starred actor Govinda in the lead. Kader Khan won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri.
 

