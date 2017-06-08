Kajol, Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Will Finish School In Singapore: Reports

Reportedly, Ajay and Kajol are planning to rent an accommodation closer to Nysa's institute. "The Devgns may end up renting a place in the Lion Country for a couple of years because they would want to be closer to the institute's campus," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Actress Sonam Kapoor is also an alumnus of United College of Southeast Asia.
Last week, the Devgns were in Maldives for a vacation. Ajay's sisters also accompanied the family to Maldives. Here are some pics from their vacation diaries.
Kajol married Ajay Devgn have been married for over 18 years now. The couple also has a son Yug, 6. They have co-starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha and Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha.
Tamil film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2) is Kajol's upcoming film while this year, Ajay will be seen in Baadshaho and Golmaal Again.