Kajol And Ajay Devgn Are In Maldives For A Holiday. Here Are Pics

Here are some pictures from Kajol and Ajay Devgn's vacation diaries.
Mumbai Mirror reports that the Devgn family has been accompanied by Ajay's sisters, Neelam and Kavita, and their respective families.
Rohit Shetty is currently in Spain to shoot for reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. After he returns, the shooting of Golmaal Again will resume.
Meanwhile, Kajol recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming Tamil film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2), opposite Dhanush. Currently in the post-production stage, VIP 2 is directed by Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya. With VIP 2, Kajol is making a comeback in the Tamil film industry after two decades. VIP 2 releases on July 28 (Dhanush's birthday).
Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in February 1999. The couple, who co-starred in films like Ishq and Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, started dating in 1994. Kajol and Ajay are parents to daughter Nysa, 13, and son Yug, 6.