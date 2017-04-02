Kajol Says Nysa Is 'Too Young' To Think About Joining Bollywood

"My daughter has a fantastic sense of humour. Love her sense of humour. She just keeps me in splits most of the time. She is so, so witty. Sometimes she is a little sarcastic and she's so funny," Kajol said in an interview to NDTV. "When my daughter was two years old I had slowly become this different person. From what I was before my daughter was born. She taught me so much. So it was like this entire school year - what you learn from first standard to tenth standard packed into a couple of years," Kajol added.
Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn married in February 1999 and are also parents to six-year-old son Yug. When asked about being a mother, Kajol said: "It is easier being an actress than a mother. It is difficult (being a mother) because it is a full time job, you have to be mentally aware, be 100 percent there with your children at every moment. You learn new things from your kids everyday even in the process of teaching them."
Talking to reporters, Kajol also mentioned that she was never fazed to be around celebrities when young. Kajol is the daughter of late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja and has several family members in the industry. For example, actress Rani Mukerji and Yeh Jawaani Hai deewani director Ayan Mukerji are Kajol's cousins. "May be because I came from a film family, I was never nervous, shy or blushed in front of celebrities. That's my personality. I was pretty much okay with most people. I never had the sense of being star struck," said Kajol.
Kajol was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale and is all set to co-star with Dhanush in VIP 2.
(With PTI inputs)