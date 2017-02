Kajol Shares Heart Warming Picture With Ajay Devgn On Their Anniversary

Thank y'all for all ur wonderfully warm wishes. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Kajol shared a heart-warming picture with husband Ajay Devgn on the occasion of their 18th anniversary. The 42-year-old actress got married to theactor on February 24, 1999. The wedding was a private affair which was attended by their families and close friends from the film industry. The actress posted the adorable picture on Instagram, captioned: "Thank y'all for all ur wonderfully warm wishes." The couple has two children together- Nysa and Yug. Theactress strongly supported Ajay Devgn when his moviehad clashed with her former friend Karan Johar 'sSee Kajol's cute picture with Ajay Devgn here:Kajol Devgn was last seen in 2015 movie, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Theis currently working with Soundarya Rajinikanth on his next venture Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 co-starring Dhanush and Amala Paul. The movie is a sequel to Velaiilla Pattadhari(2014) and also marks Kajol's comeback to the Tamil film industry after a gap of 20 years.Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in his home production. The 47-year-old actor will next be seen in. The film is written by Rajat Arora, directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria. Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal also feature in lead roles. He would also be collaborating with Rohit Shetty forin which he will reprise his role. The film is the fourth instalment of theseries. The previous ones were-(2006),(2008) and(2010).