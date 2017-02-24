Kajol Shares Heart Warming Picture With Ajay Devgn On Their Anniversary

See Kajol's cute picture with Ajay Devgn here:
Kajol Devgn was last seen in 2015 movie Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is currently working with Soundarya Rajinikanth on his next venture Velaiilla Pattadhari 2co-starring Dhanush and Amala Paul. The movie is a sequel to Velaiilla Pattadhari(2014) and also marks Kajol's comeback to the Tamil film industry after a gap of 20 years.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in his home production Shivaay. The 47-year-old actor will next be seen in Baadshaho. The film is written by Rajat Arora, directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria. Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal also feature in lead roles. He would also be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 4 in which he will reprise his role. The film is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series. The previous ones were- Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010).