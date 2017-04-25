Advertisement
Kajol Shares Throwback Picture From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Days

Kajol shared a nostalgic picture from her 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Instagram. In the throwback picture, the 42-year-old actress can be seen in a gloomy mood as her character from the film Anjali

  | April 25, 2017 21:38 IST (New Delhi)

Kajol was last seen in Diwale (Image courtesy: Kajol)

Actress Kajol shared a nostalgic picture from her 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Instagram. In the throwback picture, the 42-year-old actress can be seen in a gloomy mood as her character from the film Anjali. The image is from the scene in the movie where Anjali decided to marry Aman Verma (Salman Khan), an NRI from London after her best friend Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) left her heartbroken. The picture shared by the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actress has been captioned: "I look so sad but I really like this picture for some reason?" See the picture shared by Kajol below:
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar's debut as a director. The film featured the popular Bollywood Jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. Rani Mukerji featured in a supporting role, while Salman Khan had an extended cameo appearance in the movie.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received a positive response from critics. The film won several major awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won eight Filmfare Awards and is the only film in history to win all four acting category awards - Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Kajol was last seen in 2015 movie Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film marked Kajol's seventh collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has shared the screen space in films such as -Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.

Kajol will next be seen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. She will also feature in Anand Gandhi's next venture.
 

 
