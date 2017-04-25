Kajol Shares Throwback Picture From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Days

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar's debut as a director. The film featured the popular Bollywood Jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. Rani Mukerji featured in a supporting role, while Salman Khan had an extended cameo appearance in the movie.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received a positive response from critics. The film won several major awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won eight Filmfare Awards and is the only film in history to win all four acting category awards - Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
Kajol was last seen in 2015 movie Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film marked Kajol's seventh collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has shared the screen space in films such as -Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.
Kajol will next be seen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. She will also feature in Anand Gandhi's next venture.