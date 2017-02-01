Kajol Trolled By Daughter Nysa on Instagram

Kajol, 42, and Ajay, 47, married in 1999. The couple has two children- daughter Nysa and a six-year-old son Yug. Kajol's post suggests that Nysa and Yug are like every sibling, who fight and bully each. But, we totally loved Kajol's expression in the picture.
Nysa had introduced Kajol to social media. In an interview to DNA, Kajol said, "She's the one who convinced me to go on Instagram and she was like, 'You have to have social media. Media is important, you are doing films and you need it'. She actually sat down and convinced me about it. And I told her that if you want me to do it, then you have to help me out with it. She was like, 'Okay done!"
Professionally, Kajol is busy shooting for Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, abbreviated into VIP 2, opposite Dhanush. Kajol plays a businesswoman in the film directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya.