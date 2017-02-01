Advertisement
Kajol Trolled By Daughter Nysa on Instagram

Kajol recently posted a collage on Instagram with her priceless expressions and tagged her daughter Nysa in it

  | February 01, 2017 15:52 IST (New Delhi)
Nysa had introduced Kajol to Instagram (Courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is not impressed by her mother's recent post on Instagram. Kajol, who is now quite active on social media, posted of a picture of her looking amazed and wrote: "When I see my babies together @nysaadevgan." To her post, Nysa, 13, commented, "mommmmm, why do you have to be so extra?" This is not the first time Nysa has commented on Kajol's post. Earlier in January, Kajol had shared a Diwali photo which had Nysa. It seemed that Nysa was not happy with her appearance and wrote to Kajol: "What is this picture I look so bad mommmm."
 
Here's what Nysa commented on Kajol' post


Kajol, 42, and Ajay, 47, married in 1999. The couple has two children- daughter Nysa and a six-year-old son Yug. Kajol's post suggests that Nysa and Yug are like every sibling, who fight and bully each. But, we totally loved Kajol's expression in the picture.
 
Read Nysa's comment on Kajol's earlier post


Nysa had introduced Kajol to social media. In an interview to DNA, Kajol said, "She's the one who convinced me to go on Instagram and she was like, 'You have to have social media. Media is important, you are doing films and you need it'. She actually sat down and convinced me about it. And I told her that if you want me to do it, then you have to help me out with it. She was like, 'Okay done!"

Professionally, Kajol is busy shooting for Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, abbreviated into VIP 2, opposite Dhanush. Kajol plays a businesswoman in the film directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya.

Highlights

  • Nysa commented, "Mom, why do you have to be so extra?"
  • Nysa was born in April 2003
  • Kajol is currently shooting for Tamil film VIP 2
 

