Kangana Ranaut Almost Signed An Adult Film Before Gangster

Talking about the turning point in her career, Kangana said: "I think the first ever would be the break that I got from my film Gangster... because I remember getting a very shady offer, I think it was not a right movie. But I was like, 'Okay, fine, I'll do it'," reports IANS. "And then I did a photo shoot and then they gave me robe and there was nothing inside the robe. And it looked like some blue film or something and I was like, 'This doesn't look right' because it's obviously not the right film," she added.
"But then I got Gangster and I'm like 'I'll do that film.' And then my producer got furious and I was in trouble for some time because I abandoned that project. And I was very young, I was 17 or 18. And if I would have not gotten Gangster, I am sure I would have done that film. But I think the thing about me was that I always said yes to every offer," she said on the show.
In 2016, Kangana won her third National Award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She previously won the National Award for Best Actress in Queen and Supporting Role for Fashion.
Kangana's upcoming films are Vishal Bhardwaj's World War II drama Rangoon, Sujoy Ghosh's period film Rani Lakshmi Bai and Hansal Mehta's Simran.
(With IANS inputs)