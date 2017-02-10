Kangana Ranaut: Living With Shahid Kapoor Was A Nightmare

During a recent chat with the firebrand actress, she told us, "We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare," she says with a laugh.
Shooting in a hostile terrain was not difficult for the actress since she hails from the hills. "Initially, it was a bit taxing because I was suddenly taken from an urban location to an extremely remote location with no network. But, gradually, it became a lot easier since I am a mountain girl. But Shahid would often freak out," she adds.
Working on the film was a life-changing experience for her. "This is probably the best script that I have ever heard. The film revolves around my character, Julia, and it [playing it] was demanding. But, it is a role that comes to an actor once in their lifetime."
