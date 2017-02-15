Kangana Ranaut On Kissing Shahid Kapoor And Intimate Scenes

Kangana also confessed to disliking shooting intimate scenes in films adding that they are "the most difficult," reported DNA. Of kissing Shahid, she was a lot more outspoken: "I don't like intimate scenes in a film. They are the most difficult to shoot. You have a formal equation with someone and suddenly you are into each other's mouth. That big moustache of Shahid is horrible. It was such a ... Not a turn-off but a tragedy of different level! When I asked him about it, he said he applies wax and has a running nose! Mera naak isme bah ke jaata hai."
Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon has extensively been shot in Arunachal Pradesh. In a recent interview with mid-day, Kangana also said that sharing a cottage with Shahid was like a "nightmare." "We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare," mid-day quoted Kangana as saying.
Meanwhile, first-time co-stars Kangana and Shahid have already engaged in a cold war of sorts. Last year in June, during a press conference, Kangana said she was the "third hero" of Rangoon. In a separate interview to DNA, Shahid's comeback was: "Why doesn't she say there are three heroines in the film? Is there anything less in being a heroine?" Shahid was recently asked about her rapport with Kangana and he told PTI: "Just take it easy bro... Take it easy... Take it easy. It is all good."
Rangoon is Kangana Ranaut's first film after Katti Batti. Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor will work together for the first time in war drama Rangoon, which is scheduled for February 24.