Kangana Ranaut On Kissing Shahid Kapoor And Intimate Scenes

Kangana Ranaut said: "That big moustache of Shahid is horrible"

  | February 15, 2017 20:42 IST (New Delhi)
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Rangoon

Actress Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from making explosive revelations, ranging from about her personal life to her experiences on shoot locations. For example, she recently opened up about kissing her Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor while filming the war drama and brutally honest as she is, Kangana said her experience was "tragedy of different level," reported DNA. Ouch, Shahid. The 35-year-old actor features as a soldier named Nawab Malik while Kangana portrays a nineties' actress Miss Julia in Rangoon, which is set against the backdrop of World War II. Rangoon also stars Saif Ali Khan as Miss Julia's mentor, who form the third part of the love triangle. Kangana shares intimate scenes with both Shahid and Saif in the film.

Kangana also confessed to disliking shooting intimate scenes in films adding that they are "the most difficult," reported DNA. Of kissing Shahid, she was a lot more outspoken: "I don't like intimate scenes in a film. They are the most difficult to shoot. You have a formal equation with someone and suddenly you are into each other's mouth. That big moustache of Shahid is horrible. It was such a ... Not a turn-off but a tragedy of different level! When I asked him about it, he said he applies wax and has a running nose! Mera naak isme bah ke jaata hai."

Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon has extensively been shot in Arunachal Pradesh. In a recent interview with mid-day, Kangana also said that sharing a cottage with Shahid was like a "nightmare." "We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare," mid-day quoted Kangana as saying.

Meanwhile, first-time co-stars Kangana and Shahid have already engaged in a cold war of sorts. Last year in June, during a press conference, Kangana said she was the "third hero" of Rangoon. In a separate interview to DNA, Shahid's comeback was: "Why doesn't she say there are three heroines in the film? Is there anything less in being a heroine?" Shahid was recently asked about her rapport with Kangana and he told PTI: "Just take it easy bro... Take it easy... Take it easy. It is all good."

Rangoon is Kangana Ranaut's first film after Katti Batti. Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor will work together for the first time in war drama Rangoon, which is scheduled for February 24.
 

