Kangana Ranaut Says 'Rangoon's Failure Was Targeted At Her'

Rangoon starred Kangana as 1940's filmstar Miss Julia. Kangana's performance was critically-acclaimed by many of her Bollywood colleagues. "Rangoon was mounted on a humongous budget and publicised around my character. When something like that doesn't fare well, you do feel like bad," the Fashion actress told mid-day.
Kangana, is now better known for introducing the nepotism debate in Bollywood. It all began when the 30-year-old actress appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5, where she accused KJo of being a flag-bearer of nepotism.
However, the box office failures do not bother Kangana from being her usual self. She told mid-day, "Even when my films don't do as well, I don't stop feeling strongly about issues. But I don't use opportunities of professional hallmark to lash out at people. I will speak regardless. I notice how people start talking irrationally if your film hasn't worked."
Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrapped the shooting for her next film Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta. In June, the actress will begin filming Manikarnika, in which she plays Rani Laxmibai.